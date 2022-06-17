IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Gunman opens fire in Alabama Episcopal church leaving three dead

    01:55
    Marking 50 years since the Watergate break-in

    01:34

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

    02:00

  • Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

    02:35

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:04

  • Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

    01:49

  • Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

    02:35

  • Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

    02:01

  • Smithsonian’s first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

    02:17

  • Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

    02:14

  • Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

    01:50

  • Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

    02:36

  • Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

    03:02

  • Internet Explorer signs off

    01:28

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

  • Fallout and success from Trump’s revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates

    01:49

  • U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

    01:31

Nightly News

Gunman opens fire in Alabama Episcopal church leaving three dead

01:55

Three people were killed in a shooting at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The congregation was having a potluck dinner when the shooter opened fire. Police have yet to reveal a motive and declined to say if the shooter was known to law enforcement. June 17, 2022

    Gunman opens fire in Alabama Episcopal church leaving three dead

    01:55
    Marking 50 years since the Watergate break-in

    01:34

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

    02:00

