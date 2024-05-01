IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gunman prevented from entering Wisconsin middle school, police say 
May 1, 2024

Gunman prevented from entering Wisconsin middle school, police say 

Officials said an alleged gunman was "neutralized" before he was able to enter a middle school in Mount Horeb, Wis., near Madison. Other than the suspect, there were no reports of injuries or deaths. NBC News' Maura Barrett reports.May 1, 2024

