BREAKING: Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

  • Young Democratic primary voters voice reason for Biden campaign concern

    02:04

  • 24 Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest day in war against Hamas

    01:39

  • Unexpected flash floods in San Diego destroys homes, roads

    01:28

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School mass shooter

    01:38

  • Alaska Airlines CEO says ‘many’ loose bolts found on grounded planes

    02:58
    Haley says she won't drop out even if she loses NH primary

    03:05
    Supreme Court allows Biden administration to remove border razor wire

    00:56

  • U.S. and U.K. launch more strikes against Iranian-backed militia

    01:11

  • Maryland mental health hospital 'Crownsville' transformed

    02:56

  • FAA urging inspection of another Boeing plane model

    01:12

  • Independent New Hampshire voters voice desire for different options

    02:09

  • Georgia DA prosecuting Trump facing allegations of an improper relationship

    01:41

  • Haley under pressure in NH after DeSantis endorses Trump

    02:34

  • Winter storms continue to pummel the U.S.

    01:32

  • ‘I’m going to Vegas!’: Football fans surprised with tickets to Super Bowl

    02:16

  • Man who survived 6 days trapped in truck after crash tells story

    02:40

  • New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12

  • Ron DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign

    03:17

  • New video shows moments snowmobilers rescued man buried by avalanche in Utah

    01:57

  • Fulton DA under fire over alleged improper relationship with prosecutor she hired for Trump case

    02:01

Nightly News

Haley says she won't drop out even if she loses NH primary

03:05

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and many of his former rivals are calling for the GOP to unite around him. Meanwhile, as New Hampshire voters go to the polls, Nikki Haley insists she won't quit even if she doesn't win tonight. Jan. 24, 2024

