Half the country hit by January deep freeze

Temperatures are plunging 20 degrees below the average for this time of year in half the country. Some 12 million people are under winter weather alerts with a rare ice storm taking aim at the Carolinas. More than 60 million Americans started the day with wind chills at zero or below.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Remembering comedian and actor Louie Anderson
01:30
Remembering rock icon Meat Loaf
01:45
Soaring prices, empty lots: Why is it so hard to buy a car right now?
02:14
Man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials
01:32
Inside Ukraine’s cyber defense
01:30
Blinken meets with Russian foreign minister in critical meeting over Ukraine