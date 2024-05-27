IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel
May 27, 2024
    Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

Nightly News

Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

01:34

In a social media video, Hamas claimed responsibility for firing missiles into Israel on Sunday, the first attack of its kind in months. The IDF says several were intercepted by the Iron Dome and no one was killed or seriously injured. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald reports.May 27, 2024

    Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

