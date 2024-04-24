IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin
April 24, 202401:47
Nightly News

Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

01:47

The undated video released by Hamas was the first of Hersh Goldberg-Polin since he was kidnapped and injured during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. His parents called on Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire agreement. President Biden met with a 4-year-old American girl who was released by Hamas last year. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports.April 24, 2024

