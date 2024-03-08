IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump
March 8, 202401:01
    Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump

Nightly News

Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump

01:01

In an interview with NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander, Vice President Harris praised President Biden for his State of the Union address but would not say if he would debate former President Trump ahead of the general election. Harris instead encouraged voters to look at the "split screen" between Biden and Trump and their approach to issues facing the nation.March 8, 2024

    Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump

