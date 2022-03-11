Harris supports calls for international war crimes investigation against Russia
01:35
“We have been witnessing for weeks, and certainly just in the last 24 hours, atrocities of unimaginable proportion,” Vice President Harris said during a visit to Poland. This comes as United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first senior U.S. official to accuse Russia of war crimes. March 11, 2022
