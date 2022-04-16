IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Harry and Meghan attend the Invictus Games

01:50

Harry and Meghan have graced the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. Harry founded the games for injured military personnel and vets. Harry was welcomed with a standing ovation and gave a shout-out to the Ukrainian team. The couple’s secret meeting on Thursday at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles has also brought intrigue, but there is no official comment from the palace.April 16, 2022

