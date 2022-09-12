IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

02:11

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couples greeted the crowds at Windsor castle and looked at the tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the reunion, the brotherly rift and the future of the monarchy.Sept. 12, 2022

