Harvard president faces mounting pressure to resign after congressional hearing on antisemitism

Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire02:31
Authorities issue alert about new retail gift card scam02:10
- Now Playing
Harvard president faces mounting pressure to resign after congressional hearing on antisemitism01:55
- UP NEXT
Trump says he will not go back on witness stand in civil fraud lawsuit on Monday01:42
Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports02:41
Tens of millions under flood alerts as storm system moves across Northeast01:15
Deadly tornadoes carve destructive paths through Tennessee neighborhoods03:07
Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments02:46
Growing number of businesses spring up to make retail returns easier02:12
McDonald’s opens first location of new spinoff chain focusing on customizable drinks01:50
Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion02:06
Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza02:12
University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony02:04
Severe storms cause damage in Tennessee as massive system moves across U.S.01:46
‘Love Story’ actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 8202:09
Outrage over detained Palestinian men stripped to their underwear by Israeli troops02:26
Native Americans victimized by massive insurance scheme in Arizona04:16
How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel01:49
Hunter Biden faces 9-count federal indictment on tax charges02:02
17-year-old Michigan mass shooter given multiple life sentences03:04
Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire02:31
Authorities issue alert about new retail gift card scam02:10
- Now Playing
Harvard president faces mounting pressure to resign after congressional hearing on antisemitism01:55
- UP NEXT
Trump says he will not go back on witness stand in civil fraud lawsuit on Monday01:42
Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports02:41
Tens of millions under flood alerts as storm system moves across Northeast01:15
Play All