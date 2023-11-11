Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel02:59
Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days02:26
- Now Playing
Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:16
- UP NEXT
Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies03:22
Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza04:17
Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu10:47
Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza03:05
White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting01:56
Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians01:20
Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles02:25
'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out04:18
Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says03:27
Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says09:28
Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas09:08
Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza03:51
Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas01:16
Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank00:55
Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims00:43
Hamas video said to show street battles with Israeli forces in Gaza City00:41
Israeli military video said to show destruction of Hamas tunnels in Gaza00:36
Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel02:59
Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days02:26
- Now Playing
Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:16
- UP NEXT
Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies03:22
Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza04:17
Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu10:47
Play All