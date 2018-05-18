Feedback
Hawaii volcano erupts, launching ash and smoke 30,000 feet high

 

Two weeks after activity at Kilauea began, the volcano erupted on Thursday. Now there are health concerns over sulfur dioxide venting into the air.

U.S. News

U.S. news
USA Gymnastics turmoil: Head of women's program asked to resign

U.S. news
FDA approves new drug that prevents migraines without side effects

Health news
New York politicians file formal complaint against lawyer whose racist rant went viral

U.S. news
Manafort's former son-in-law, eyed by Mueller, to plead guilty

U.S. news

World News

Pakistan is building a fence along border with Afghanistan

World
Royal wedding: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry nuptials aren't cheered by everyone

World
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Windsor Castle for wedding rehearsal
U.S. news
Congo Ebola outbreak turns up in a large city. That's bad

Health news
Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle: Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

World
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Too many mothers are dying after childbirth. A hospital hopes to save them.

Women's Health

