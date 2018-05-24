Feedback
Hawaii volcano lava causes more destruction

 

Geologists say earth-shattering fissures that went dormant are now gushing geysers catapulting even more molten fireballs across the sky.

Video

U.S. news
Dozens of sinkholes appear across Central Florida after heavy rain
Video

U.S. news
In Hawaii, a family says goodbye to home passed from father to son

In Hawaii, a family says goodbye to home passed from father to son

U.S. news
Hot cars and kids: Study shows killer temps hit in an hour

Health news
Fate of killer once trafficked as a teen goes to Tennessee governor

Crime & Courts

World News

Saddam’s luxury yacht to become a high-seas hotel
Video

World
Russia claims a first as nuclear sub test-launches four ICBMs
Video

Military
North Korea renews threat to quit summit after Pence's Libya remark

World
Where could Ebola spread?

Ebola Virus Outbreak
What is Nipah virus?

Health news
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

U.S. news

