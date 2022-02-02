Many of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities are on heightened alert following more than a dozen bomb threats. The FBI says they’re working with law enforcement partners “to address any potential threats.”Feb. 2, 2022
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:09
Now Playing
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats
01:25
UP NEXT
Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff
01:28
Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble
01:48
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says
02:39
Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries