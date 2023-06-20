IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    HCA hospitals accused of pushing patients toward hospice

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Four dead in Manhattan e-bike shop fire

    01:18

  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges

    04:08

  • Trump’s criminal trial set for August 14 in classified documents case

    01:28

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening

    01:45

  • Tornadoes from deadly storm system striking areas in the South

    01:45

  • Secretary Blinken visits China in high-stakes trip amid tensions

    02:51

  • Build-to-rent business booming as Americans find it harder to buy homes

    02:08

  • Serbia passes new gun control laws after mass school shootings in May

    02:07

  • Can license plate data be used against women seeking an abortion?

    02:07

  • Deadly tornado slams Texas town as severe weather sweeps South

    03:39

  • Tree of Life Synagogue shooter found guilty on all counts

    01:59

  • Jamal Khashoggi’s widow says she lives in fear following his brutal killing

    02:23

  • DOJ slams Minneapolis police department in scathing review

    01:52

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    01:20

  • Homeowners can’t afford to move with higher mortgage rates

    02:10

  • Olympian Tori Bowie’s death raises alarms about maternal care for Black women

    02:03

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53

Nightly News

HCA hospitals accused of pushing patients toward hospice

05:19

At some HCA hospitals, staff are pressed to get patients into hospice with the goal of improving hospital performance metrics, according to six nurses and 27 doctors. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden shares one patient’s story where doctors urged her mother to transfer her to end-of-life care but the patient ended up recovering.June 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    HCA hospitals accused of pushing patients toward hospice

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Four dead in Manhattan e-bike shop fire

    01:18

  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges

    04:08

  • Trump’s criminal trial set for August 14 in classified documents case

    01:28

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All