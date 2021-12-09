Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens
During Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s first appearance in Congress, senators expressed frustration over reports that the platform knows it can be harmful to teens. Mosseri said he supports federal regulation for youth safety and said the company would continue with the development of a kid version of the app. Ahead of the hearing, Instagram announced new tools aimed at teen safety, including encouraging users to take breaks.Dec. 9, 2021
