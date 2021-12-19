Health officials warn of winter Covid surge as omicron spreads
Health officials say the winter surge has arrived and infections will likely climb as the omicron variant tightens its grip. Several states are seeing the highest number of new infections since January as sports and entertainment events are put on hold.Dec. 19, 2021
