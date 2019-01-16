Nightly News

Hear from the manufacturer of America’s most expensive drug

00:49

Wednesday on NBC Nightly News, Kristen Dahlgren reports on Luxturna, a drug that costs $850,000. In this clip, Dahlgren asks the CEO of Spark Therapeutics, Jeff Marrazzo, how the company justifies that price.Jan. 16, 2019

