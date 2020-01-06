News
NBC News NOW
Nightly News
Meet the Press
Dateline
MSNBC
TODAY
Iran
Impeachment
Politics
U.S. News
Business
World
Tech & Media
OPINION
Health
Sports
Share this —
Search
Sections
U.S. News
Politics
World
Local
Business
Health
Investigations
Culture Matters
Science
Sports
Tech & Media
Decision 2020
In Focus
Photos
Weather
Shopping
TV
Today
MSNBC
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Featured
NBC NEWS NOW
THINK
BETTER
NIGHTLY FILMS
NBC LEFT FIELD
ASIAN AMERICA
NBC LATINO
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
STAY TUNED
SPECIAL FEATURES
NEWSLETTERS
PODCASTS
More from NBC
CNBC
NBC.COM
NBC LEARN
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC Archives
Know Your Value
COUPONS
Follow NBC News
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Nightly News
Heartbreaking images show Australia’s animals in danger as wildfires rage
01:11
Share this -
copied
Experts say that 80% of Australia’s wildlife can only be found on this continent.
Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Best of NBC News
Play All
Nightly News
Heartbreaking images show Australia’s animals in danger as wildfires rage
Nightly News
CES 2020: New tech could make your life easier, but is also raising privacy concerns
News
Oprah Winfrey talks about her Vision Tour, Lady Gaga, divisiveness in US
Awards
Tom Hanks on his favorite roles and why he doesn’t like being called ‘nice’
Celebrity
Watch highlights from Ricky Gervais' 'final' Golden Globes monologue
Awards
Golden Globes honor ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘1917,’ more
Play All