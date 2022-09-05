IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 21

    01:52

  • Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

    02:10

  • Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

    01:39

  • Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast

    01:19

  • Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Severe weather hitting many U.S. states this Labor Day

    01:57

  • Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:55

  • Performing in the park: the non-profit making arts accessible to all

    02:49

  • NFL testing safer helmets

    02:33

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart makes first court appearance

    01:51

  • Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59

  • Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:10

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

  • Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

    02:32

  • Former President Trump’s First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

    01:44

  • Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

    02:27

  • SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

    02:03

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

Nightly News

Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

01:47

An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022

  • Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 21

    01:52

  • Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

    02:10

  • Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

    01:39

  • Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast

    01:19

  • Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All