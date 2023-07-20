IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

    01:56

  • Trump aide testifies before grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election

    01:15

  • 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off

    01:32

  • Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?

    01:47

  • Washington Commanders sale approved with Magic Johnson as co-owner

    01:42

  • Wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer files for divorce

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Heat wave scorching U.S. as Phoenix and Miami see temperature records

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    NORAD commander: Chinese spy balloon incident 'turned out as best it could for our nation'

    04:22

  • New details revealed in target letter Trump received in special counsel probe

    04:02

  • Teenager killed while working at Mississippi poultry plant

    01:59

  • Police investigating 2-day disappearance of Carlee Russell amid lingering questions

    02:44

  • Barbie and Oppenheimer hit movie theaters this week

    01:44

  • Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress

    01:45

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

    02:07

  • Plane passengers, flight attendant carried out by stretcher after spending hours on hot plane

    01:27

  • China leading global electric vehicle production

    02:32

  • Phoenix heat shatters records after 19th day of 110+ degree temperatures

    02:21

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border

    02:46

  • Eight cases of locally transmitted malaria discovered in Florida, Texas

    01:58

  • Mysterious disappearance of Alabama woman raising questions

    01:58

Nightly News

Heat wave scorching U.S. as Phoenix and Miami see temperature records

03:08

Record-level temperatures are baking the country from California to the Southeast as Phoenix blazes for 21 straight days with at least 110 degree temperatures. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports on the impact of the heat wave, including one death from possible heat exposure.July 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

    01:56

  • Trump aide testifies before grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election

    01:15

  • 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off

    01:32

  • Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?

    01:47

  • Washington Commanders sale approved with Magic Johnson as co-owner

    01:42

  • Wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer files for divorce

    01:50
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All