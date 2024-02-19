IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Heavier vehicles on U.S. roadways putting strain on guardrails during crashes, study finds
Feb. 19, 2024

A new study has highlighted a concerning safety issue. As the vehicles on the roadways in the United States have gotten heavier, the guardrails are not functioning as well when there is a crash. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more on what researchers found.Feb. 19, 2024

