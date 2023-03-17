IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ, FBI investigating TikTok’s parent company ByteDance

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Heavy rain in California easing historic drought

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Racoon dogs linked to Covid-19 origins, new data suggests

    01:43

  • Great-grandmother kidnapped and held for ransom in Mexico

    01:36

  • New York law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment

    02:09

  • Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives

    01:39

  • Protests in Paris fighting against Macron’s bill to raise retirement age

    01:24

  • Arrest warrant issued for Putin for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

    02:53

  • Biden administration gives TikTok owners ultimatum

    01:47

  • Why are Louisiana kids going to school in an area with dangerous levels of a toxic chemical?

    04:30

  • 7 Virginia deputies, 3 others charged with murder after deadly mental hospital intake

    02:39

  • Pentagon releases video of Russian fighter jets showdown with U.S. drone

    02:54

  • Ukrainian aerial skiers, displaced by war, train alongside Team USA

    01:43

  • Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation

    02:03

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels

    02:26

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

  • Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

    01:35

Nightly News

Heavy rain in California easing historic drought

01:27

California’s parade of atmospheric rivers has left the region in a state of mayhem and misery, however, they are also helping to alleviate many years of severe drought in the state. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on the dramatic change that has pulled most of California out of the drought. March 17, 2023

  • DOJ, FBI investigating TikTok’s parent company ByteDance

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Heavy rain in California easing historic drought

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Racoon dogs linked to Covid-19 origins, new data suggests

    01:43

  • Great-grandmother kidnapped and held for ransom in Mexico

    01:36

  • New York law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment

    02:09

  • Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All