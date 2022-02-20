Helicopter crashes into water at south beach Florida
01:19
A helicopter crashed into the water close to shore at Miami’s South Beach. Two passengers with broken backs were rushed to the hospital as beach goers were let shaken. Investigators continue to investigate what caused the pilot to fly so close to shore.Feb. 20, 2022
