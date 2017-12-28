Feedback
Here’s what’s next for Obamacare

 

It’s not true that Obamacare has essentially been repealed, as President Trump tweeted. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains why ending the individual mandate is a blow to the ACA, but not a death sentence.

