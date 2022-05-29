Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

In a one-on-one interview with NBC News’ Morgan Chesky, Nicole Ogburn, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, shares how she remembered the deadly event. Ogburn told her students to hit the floor as the gunman walked toward her school and began shooting through her windows. Her classroom was a few doors down from where authorities say the gunman barricaded himself inside. She recounted helping students escape through the bullet-ridden windows. Though still fearful, Ogburn is fighting to make sure hope triumphs over hate.May 29, 2022