High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot
In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Colorado lacked the power to ban former President Trump from the ballot. It was a powerful win for Mr. Trump and a blow to states trying to keep him off the ballot. NBC News' Laura Jarret reports.March 4, 2024

