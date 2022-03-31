IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

High schoolers reveal challenges of adjusting from remote learning

02:36

NBC News interviewed El Cerrito High School students to see what the “new normal” is for students during the pandemic. Juggling learning, mental health, and the well-being of themselves and their teachers has become added stress.March 31, 2022

