High security and severe weather as world rings in 2019

High security and severe weather as world rings in 201901:39
Celebrations took place around the world today to mark the New Year, as crowds in New York’s Times Square braved wet weather to watch the famous ball drop. Several Northeastern cities were forced to cancel fireworks and the NYPD had to scrap plans to use drones to monitor the crowd.
Former NFL player Warrick Dunn makes dreams come true for families in need01:22
Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence01:25
Hospitals to list prices under new law01:40
2019 kicks off with New Horizons flyby in what could be big year for space exploration01:29
World rings in New Year as some festivities marked by chaos and violence01:21
Baby found alive after Russian apartment gas explosion01:05