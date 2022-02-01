High-stakes showdown between Russia, U.S. amid Ukraine invasion concerns
01:58
Russia tried to block the United Nations meeting before it even began, insisting it does not plan to invade Ukraine. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the U.S. of trying to “whip up hysterics.”Feb. 1, 2022
Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from children
03:25
America pays tribute to Betty White
01:24
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
01:58
Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze
01:33
Now Playing
High-stakes showdown between Russia, U.S. amid Ukraine invasion concerns