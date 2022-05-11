High-tech female crash test dummies could improve car safety. Why aren't they in use?

Researchers have found that females in the front seat of a car are 73 percent more likely than males to be injured in a crash and 17 percent more likely to die. While new high-tech female crash test dummies have been available for years, the government doesn’t require them, so most crash tests substitute smaller male dummies to represent the females. NBC News’ Tom Costello is looking into the impact this could have on female crash victims and survivors.May 11, 2022