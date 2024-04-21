IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Weekend Rundown: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes
April 21, 202401:53

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:19

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives

    01:36

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02

  • Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial

    02:16

  • 25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students

    02:28

  • College coach surprises basketball player by flying in his family to see him play for the first time

    03:19

  • Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree

    02:09

  • Suspected counterfeit botox now linked to adverse reactions in 11 states

    01:38

  • Massive protests at Columbia continue as demonstrations spread to other campuses

    02:09

  • House passes foreign aid and TikTok bills with bipartisan support

    05:36

  • New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

    01:39

  • Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

    02:53

  • Iran's foreign minister responds after Israel attacks on Iran

    03:23

  • FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers

    01:41

  • 25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting

    02:21

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • Iranian FM downplays drones used in Israel strikes as ‘toys that our children play with’

    00:34

Nightly News

Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

01:53

U.S. airlines are projected to receive 32% fewer planes this year, which could impact how much you pay. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on the challenges travelers could face during the summer travel season.April 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:19

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives

    01:36

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All