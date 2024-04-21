Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party02:19
40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition02:40
- Now Playing
Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes01:53
- UP NEXT
Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him01:22
Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives01:36
Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’02:02
Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial02:16
25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students02:28
College coach surprises basketball player by flying in his family to see him play for the first time03:19
Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree02:09
Suspected counterfeit botox now linked to adverse reactions in 11 states01:38
Massive protests at Columbia continue as demonstrations spread to other campuses02:09
House passes foreign aid and TikTok bills with bipartisan support05:36
New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 10001:39
Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse02:53
Iran's foreign minister responds after Israel attacks on Iran03:23
FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers01:41
25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting02:21
Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid01:25
Iranian FM downplays drones used in Israel strikes as ‘toys that our children play with’00:34
Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party02:19
40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition02:40
- Now Playing
Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes01:53
- UP NEXT
Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him01:22
Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives01:36
Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’02:02
Play All