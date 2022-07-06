Highland Park shooter held with no bond and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Officials say Robert Crimo III confessed, telling them he’s the man behind the horrific attack on a holiday parade that killed seven and injured dozens more. Police also say Crimo considered a second shooting in Wisconsin, where he drove following the attack in Highland Park. While no motive has been made public, police have a theory as to why Crimo chose to attack on July 4th: an affinity for the numbers four and seven. Crimo is now being held without bond, facing seven counts of first-degree murder. July 6, 2022