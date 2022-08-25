Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In Highland Park, two brothers who survived the 4th of July shooting returned to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who came to their rescue. Nicholas and Stephen Kolpack were both shot, one in the right knee and ankle and the other in the left calf. Both brothers had to undergo emergency surgery and physical therapy. The brothers said the staff cared for them “like family.”Aug. 25, 2022

