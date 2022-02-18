IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bobsledding legend Elana Meyers Taylor’s gold medal motivation: her son

    02:16

  • Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope

    01:14

  • Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis

    01:49

  • Release of suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate brings scrutiny to bail system

    01:46
    Hillary Clinton addresses allegations that her campaign spied on Trump

    01:56
    Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’

    02:22

  • UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Russian attack ‘could happen any day’

    01:51

  • Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement

    02:26

  • Snowboarder Dusty Henricksen on journey to Winter Olympics

    02:07

  • Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA

    02:07

  • What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategy

    02:03

  • Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store

    01:44

  • Judge temporarily blocks release of records in Bob Saget death investigation

    01:30

  • FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for review

    01:36

  • Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote

    01:44

  • CDC could update mask guidance next week

    02:08

  • U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm Russian troop pullback

    01:40

  • New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington

    02:00

  • Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

    02:36

Nightly News

Hillary Clinton addresses allegations that her campaign spied on Trump

01:56

Hillary Clinton’s opponents are pointing to a new filing from special counsel John Durham as proof something nefarious took place. The filing does not back up the claim that the Clinton campaign paid to have then-President Trump spied on. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.Feb. 18, 2022

    Hillary Clinton addresses allegations that her campaign spied on Trump

    01:56
    Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’

    02:22

