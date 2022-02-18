Hillary Clinton addresses allegations that her campaign spied on Trump
Hillary Clinton’s opponents are pointing to a new filing from special counsel John Durham as proof something nefarious took place. The filing does not back up the claim that the Clinton campaign paid to have then-President Trump spied on. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.Feb. 18, 2022
