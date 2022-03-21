Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin
02:48
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson began making the case on her own behalf at the start of a historic confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. Jackson was confirmed less than a year ago as a federal appeals court judge but is expected to face tougher scrutiny from Republican senators.March 21, 2022
