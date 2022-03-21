IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

    Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

  Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

  Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

  Investigation underway after Boeing 737 crashes in China

  Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

  Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called "Don't Say Gay" Bill

  The Rise of Ghost Guns

  Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

  Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

  Ukraine's cultural history under attack

  Mariupol under siege

  One teen who continues to defy all odds

  Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

  Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires

  Four missing marines after Osprey crash

  Russia's propaganda machine

  Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion

  Russia claims use of hypersonic missile for first time in Ukraine war

  Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports

Nightly News

Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson began making the case on her own behalf at the start of a historic confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. Jackson was confirmed less than a year ago as a federal appeals court judge but is expected to face tougher scrutiny from Republican senators.March 21, 2022

