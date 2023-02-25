IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Historic winter storm hitting some of California’s major cities

01:23

Some of California’s most iconic cities are getting blasted by a winter storm and paralyzing the region that rarely gets this kind of extreme weather. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on areas like Los Angeles and San Diego getting put under blizzard warnings.Feb. 25, 2023

