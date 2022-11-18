IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader following Republican victory in House

    01:45

  • New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims

    01:35

  • Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’

    01:48

  • Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast

    03:32

  • Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

    02:22

  • Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later

    03:48

  • Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices

    01:34

  • NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

    01:45

  • Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered

    01:30

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:29

  • Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

    01:49

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • 4 University of Idaho students murdered in home

    01:28

  • Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots

    01:41

  • RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

    01:48

Nightly News

Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack

01:30

More than three and a half years after Mt. Pleasant and two other historically Black churches were burned down by an arsonist, the first in-person service was held this month. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with the church’s pastor and community members on the rebuilding.Nov. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader following Republican victory in House

    01:45

  • New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims

    01:35

  • Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’

    01:48

  • Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast

    03:32

  • Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

    02:22

  • Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All