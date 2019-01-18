Nightly News

Hockey superstar sends powerful message to bullied fan

01:17

When 13-year-old Ty Cornett said he was being bullied because of his race, his father considered taking him off his school’s hockey team. NHL superstar P.K. Subban said he’d been the same position and wanted to record a special message for Ty. “Let nobody tell you what you can or can’t do, especially if it’s because of the color of your skin,” he said.Jan. 18, 2019

  • Hockey superstar sends powerful message to bullied fan

    01:17

  • Jury awards dishwasher $21 million after boss scheduled her to work Sundays

    01:01

  • Military vet outraged at Frontier Airlines’ response after she says a man sexually assaulted her mid-flight

    01:19

  • U.S. military using ‘role players’ for military training exercises

    02:49

  • 25 years after Northridge Quake, is California better prepared?

    01:00

  • Prince Philip shaken but uninjured after car crash

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All