Hockey superstar sends powerful message to bullied fan

When 13-year-old Ty Cornett said he was being bullied because of his race, his father considered taking him off his school’s hockey team. NHL superstar P.K. Subban said he’d been the same position and wanted to record a special message for Ty. “Let nobody tell you what you can or can’t do, especially if it’s because of the color of your skin,” he said.

