IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pickleball attracts big investors as America’s fastest growing sport

    01:40

  • Republicans gaining support from Latino voters

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz on John Fetterman, abortion and more: EXCLUSIVE

    02:28

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:21

  • 15-year-old gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina kills five people

    02:05

  • Parkland gunman spared the death penalty, jury recommends life in prison

    01:44

  • Inflation rate hits 8.2% year-over-year in September

    02:13

  • Unprotected: An inside look at NYC’s Administration for Children’s Services searches

    04:18

  • Honeymooners to heroes: Newlyweds rescue babies from burning building

    01:14

  • Potential 'severe' flu season ahead, CDC director warns as cases rise

    01:44

  • Jan. 6 committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump

    02:48

  • Russia launches deadly missile strike on Mykolaiv, Ukraine

    01:33

  • What it’s like to age out of the foster care system

    04:16

  • Los Angeles City Councilmember resigns after leaked racist remarks

    01:21

  • U.S. household heating bills expected to skyrocket this winter

    01:38

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    02:08

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families

    03:14

  • House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

Nightly News

Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation

01:27

Many major retailers are kicking off holiday sales earlier this year to jump-start consumer spending that is falling flat as inflation hits a 40-year high. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details as Americans tighten their budgets.Oct. 14, 2022

  • Pickleball attracts big investors as America’s fastest growing sport

    01:40

  • Republicans gaining support from Latino voters

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz on John Fetterman, abortion and more: EXCLUSIVE

    02:28

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All