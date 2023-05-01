IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manhunt underway for Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five neighbors

    02:04

  • Trump defense attorney grills E. Jean Carroll in civil trial

    01:30

  • John Fogerty discusses owning his music after decades-long battle

    02:30

  • Hundreds of thousands in Paris protest law raising retirement age

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Hollywood writers could go on strike at midnight

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois highway dust storm turns deadly, Mississippi River cresting causing flooding

    01:43

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. will hit debt ceiling sooner than expected

    01:53

  • AI-generated music growing exponentially, sparking debate

    03:20

  • Writers’ strike looms in Hollywood

    01:53

  • Teen dances at Radio City Music Hall talent show to honor late sister

    02:17

  • Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida

    01:55

  • Biden jokes about age at 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

    01:52

  • U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan

    01:42

  • Government officials race to seize and sell First Republic ahead of market open

    00:57

  • Search for man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas intensifies

    02:03

  • Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed

    02:48

  • Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings

    02:35

  • Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches

    03:04

  • Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation

    01:19

  • 12 million Americans under severe weather alerts

    02:40

Nightly News

Hollywood writers could go on strike at midnight

01:55

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers must reach a deal by midnight to avert a writers’ strike. The strike could immediately impact many popular television shows and movies. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details.May 1, 2023

  • Manhunt underway for Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five neighbors

    02:04

  • Trump defense attorney grills E. Jean Carroll in civil trial

    01:30

  • John Fogerty discusses owning his music after decades-long battle

    02:30

  • Hundreds of thousands in Paris protest law raising retirement age

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Hollywood writers could go on strike at midnight

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois highway dust storm turns deadly, Mississippi River cresting causing flooding

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All