    Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up

Nightly News

Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up

01:59

The average rate of a 30-year mortgage topped five percent for the first time in a decade: that could translate to hundreds of dollars more a month. But despite the rising costs, demand for houses remains strong.April 16, 2022

