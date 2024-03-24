IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high
March 24, 202401:34
Sales of existing homes rose 9.5% nationwide in February, even as home prices and mortgage rates remain high. Los Angeles realtor Tom Hernandez said he and others in the real estate industry were taken by surprise by the bump. NBC News’ David Noriega explains the factors driving the surge.March 24, 2024

