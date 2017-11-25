Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Homeless man rewarded after returning lost $10,000 check

 

After Roberta Hoskie learned the man who returned a lost check was homeless, she set him up with job training and housing. Hoskie was once homeless herself and she’s paying it forward.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Trump names OMB chief Mulvaney to run consumer protection bureau

Trump names Mulvaney to run consumer protection bureau

Politics News
Uma Thurman posts #MeToo message to Harvey Weinstein on Instagram

Uma Thurman rips Weinstein in #MeToo post, says 'stay tuned'

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Flynn's legal team cuts ties to Trump lawyers

Flynn's legal team cuts ties to Trump lawyers

White House
U.S. may not close Palestinians' D.C. mission after all

U.S. may not close Palestinian mission in D.C.

U.S. news
Online spending is up as millions shop Black Friday sales
Video

Online spending is up as millions shop Black Friday sales

U.S. news

World News

Egypt mosque attack leaves at least 235 dead in Sinai Peninsula

At least 235 killed during Friday prayers at mosque in Egypt

World
Pakistan frees Hafiz Saeed, alleged mastermind of Mumbai attacks

Alleged terror mastermind with $10M U.S. bounty on head is freed

World
Oscar Pistorius murder sentence more than doubled after appeal

Oscar Pistorius' murder sentence more than doubled

Pistorius Trial
Iran promises to send warships to Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean

Iran vows to send warships to America's backyard

World
What it's like flying into one of the world’s most dangerous airports
Video

What it's like flying into one of the world’s most dangerous airports

News
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Bail 'disrupters' have a plan to free thousands from U.S. jails

Bail 'disrupters' have a plan to free thousands from U.S. jails

Corrections

advertisement