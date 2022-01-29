Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy
02:37
Nathan Law, who led democracy protests for years, fled Hong Kong over concerns for his safety in 2020. China has a warrant out for his arrest, and Law fears he will be targeted by the government. He speaks out to NBC News’ Keir Simmons about the extreme measures he takes to feel safe, and about Hong Kong’s continuing fight for democracy.Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Breyer, vows to nominate Black woman
02:12
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process
01:25
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates
01:46
Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage
01:45
United Airlines opens flight academy to address pilot shortage
01:58
Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized amid era of misinformation