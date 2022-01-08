Honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

The late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died at 82 after battling pancreatic cancer, was honored at a memorial service Saturday. He’s remembered for never personalizing politics and remaining loyal to his family.Jan. 8, 2022
