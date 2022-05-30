IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Honoring those who served during Memorial Day

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial

    01:43

  • Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region

    01:56

  • Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

    01:19

  • Memorial Day Weekend Travel Chaos

    01:58

  • The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.

    01:55

  • Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacre

    02:37

  • Father and daughter united through protecting the nation

    02:42

  • Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44

  • Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10

  • Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

  • Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

    01:42

  • President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

    02:49

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45

  • “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

    02:30

  • While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    02:28

  • Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

    02:46

Nightly News

Honoring those who served during Memorial Day

01:31

NBC News’ Tom Llamas is giving a look into how people throughout the nation celebrate Memorial Day. From the 66 Tuskegee Airmen who lost their lives in WWII to Lieutenant Colonel James H. Harvey III, who served as the Grand Marshall in the National Memorial Day Parade, we reflect, honor, and remember that freedom isn’t free.May 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Honoring those who served during Memorial Day

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial

    01:43

  • Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region

    01:56

  • Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

    01:19

  • Memorial Day Weekend Travel Chaos

    01:58

  • The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All