Honoring trailblazer Marcelite Harris, U.S. military’s first black female major general

01:34

After a career of historic firsts in the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Marcelite Harris was laid to rest with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery this week.Feb. 9, 2019

