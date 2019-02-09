Honoring trailblazer Marcelite Harris, U.S. military’s first black female major general

Honoring trailblazer Marcelite Harris, U.S. military’s first black female major general01:34
After a career of historic firsts in the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Marcelite Harris was laid to rest with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery this week.
Honoring trailblazer Marcelite Harris, U.S. military’s first black female major general01:34
Prince Philip voluntarily gives up driver’s license weeks after crash00:55
U.S. Army shifting aim to long range weapons to keep up with Russia01:48
New questions on FBI transparency after police say agent may have lied about fatal shooting02:15
U.S. aid remains untouched as Venezuelans flee across border to Colombia01:21
Venezuela’s Maduro claims U.S. backed assassination attempt01:47