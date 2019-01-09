Hospital facing investigation after woman in vegetative state gives birth

Hospital facing investigation after woman in vegetative state gives birth01:10
The 29-year-old female patient has been in a vegetative state for over a decade. Investigators are now collecting DNA samples from male hospital workers, trying to determine who could be responsible.
Family sues Tesla for negligence after deadly crash01:16
New investigation shows your cell phone location is available to virtually anyone01:22
Exclusive: First person to make solo, unassisted trek across Antarctica speaks out01:41
Hospital facing investigation after woman in vegetative state gives birth01:10
R. Kelly could face new investigations as accusers urged to come forward01:19
Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller probe, expected to step down01:26